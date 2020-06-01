All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

8650 Belford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful Westchester Condominium Rental! - This renovated condominium in Westchester is located in a quiet building that has secured entry. This rental is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property with tile flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home is equipped with an ADT home security system that can be turned on, provided the tenant call the company to start service. Central heat is provided. One covered car space come with this unit. A pool, laundry facilities, and fitness center is also located within the community. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Water, sewer, and trash is included in rent. Pet friendly (max 2 pets). Only small dogs allowed. NO smoking is allowed.

This home is in a great Westchester location! It is located only a mile from the 405 Freeway, less than 1 mile from LAX and only 2 miles to the Pacific Ocean!

(RLNE4105233)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 have any available units?
8650 Belford Avenue #A126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 have?
Some of 8650 Belford Avenue #A126's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 currently offering any rent specials?
8650 Belford Avenue #A126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 is pet friendly.
Does 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 offer parking?
Yes, 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 offers parking.
Does 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 have a pool?
Yes, 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 has a pool.
Does 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 have accessible units?
No, 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 Belford Avenue #A126 has units with dishwashers.

