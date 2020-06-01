8650 Belford Avenue #A126

Amenities

Beautiful Westchester Condominium Rental! - This renovated condominium in Westchester is located in a quiet building that has secured entry. This rental is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom property with tile flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The home is equipped with an ADT home security system that can be turned on, provided the tenant call the company to start service. Central heat is provided. One covered car space come with this unit. A pool, laundry facilities, and fitness center is also located within the community. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Water, sewer, and trash is included in rent. Pet friendly (max 2 pets). Only small dogs allowed. NO smoking is allowed.



This home is in a great Westchester location! It is located only a mile from the 405 Freeway, less than 1 mile from LAX and only 2 miles to the Pacific Ocean!



