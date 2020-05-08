All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8634 Ruthelen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8634 Ruthelen
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:07 AM

8634 Ruthelen

8634 Ruthelen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8634 Ruthelen Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
Property Amenities
This is a back house with it's own private enterance. It has just been built in 2020.
With it's own A/C and Microwave oven.
New flooring & window covering.
Must see...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Ruthelen have any available units?
8634 Ruthelen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8634 Ruthelen currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Ruthelen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Ruthelen pet-friendly?
No, 8634 Ruthelen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8634 Ruthelen offer parking?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not offer parking.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have a pool?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have accessible units?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8634 Ruthelen has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College