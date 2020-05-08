Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8634 Ruthelen
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:07 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8634 Ruthelen
8634 Ruthelen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
8634 Ruthelen Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest
Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
Property Amenities
This is a back house with it's own private enterance. It has just been built in 2020.
With it's own A/C and Microwave oven.
New flooring & window covering.
Must see...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8634 Ruthelen have any available units?
8634 Ruthelen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8634 Ruthelen currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Ruthelen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Ruthelen pet-friendly?
No, 8634 Ruthelen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8634 Ruthelen offer parking?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not offer parking.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have a pool?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have accessible units?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 Ruthelen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Ruthelen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8634 Ruthelen has units with air conditioning.
