861 S Catalina St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

861 S Catalina St

861 South Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

861 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled-1BR 1Bath. Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious two bedroom! With laminated and tiled floor, a granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove. The cozy yet spacious living room is large enough with a lovely patio just big enough for a coffee table and a couple of chairs. What a great spot to watch the sunset!. The bedroom is roomy and sunny with great closet space. Super location in Koreatown! Get to Wilshire Blvd. few and downtown LA in less than 10 minutes. The amazing and best community in Koreatown within just 5 minutes away to famous food court, shopping and Consulate General of Rep. of Korea, Indonesian, Philippine and Salvador, LA High School, College and Banks. Hop on the 101 to get to Hollywood within 10 minutes and to DTLA.
* living Room
* Kitchen
* Bathroom
* Patio
* Vertical Blinds
* Cabinets
* Ceramic Tiled and Laminated Floors
* Stove
* Assigned Parking
* Elevator

* Near Public Transportation, Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Shopping Centers

*** Please call for more information, appointment and open house at 213.385.6683 or Email: catalinaapts@calvogroup.com ***
Application to Rent apply: www.calvogroup.com

*** 1BR + 1Bath for $1500***

(RLNE3762766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 S Catalina St have any available units?
861 S Catalina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 S Catalina St have?
Some of 861 S Catalina St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 S Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
861 S Catalina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 S Catalina St pet-friendly?
No, 861 S Catalina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 861 S Catalina St offer parking?
Yes, 861 S Catalina St offers parking.
Does 861 S Catalina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 S Catalina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 S Catalina St have a pool?
No, 861 S Catalina St does not have a pool.
Does 861 S Catalina St have accessible units?
No, 861 S Catalina St does not have accessible units.
Does 861 S Catalina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 S Catalina St does not have units with dishwashers.
