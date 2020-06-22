8568 BURTON Way

Amenities

This 2 bed/2bath 1,533 square foot corner condo unit at Burton Way Terrace is available for lease. Very conveniently located in Beverly Hills! Just minutes from the Beverly Center, Robertson Blvd shops and restaurants, Cedar Sinai Medical Center and Rodeo Drive. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Short term lease available for increased rent. Unit includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central AC/heat, washer and dryer in unit. Gas fireplace in large living room. Private balcony. The building includes a community pool, spa and fitness room. Two parking spaces included. Small pets considered on a case by case basis. Come and see it today!