Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

8568 BURTON Way

8568 Burton Way · No Longer Available
Location

8568 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This 2 bed/2bath 1,533 square foot corner condo unit at Burton Way Terrace is available for lease. Very conveniently located in Beverly Hills! Just minutes from the Beverly Center, Robertson Blvd shops and restaurants, Cedar Sinai Medical Center and Rodeo Drive. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Short term lease available for increased rent. Unit includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central AC/heat, washer and dryer in unit. Gas fireplace in large living room. Private balcony. The building includes a community pool, spa and fitness room. Two parking spaces included. Small pets considered on a case by case basis. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8568 BURTON Way have any available units?
8568 BURTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8568 BURTON Way have?
Some of 8568 BURTON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8568 BURTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
8568 BURTON Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8568 BURTON Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8568 BURTON Way is pet friendly.
Does 8568 BURTON Way offer parking?
Yes, 8568 BURTON Way does offer parking.
Does 8568 BURTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8568 BURTON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8568 BURTON Way have a pool?
Yes, 8568 BURTON Way has a pool.
Does 8568 BURTON Way have accessible units?
No, 8568 BURTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8568 BURTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8568 BURTON Way has units with dishwashers.
