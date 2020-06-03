855 North CROFT Avenue

Amenities

Located in West Hollywood and completed in 2010, "Blue Velvet" is a condominium compound comprised of four floors and 33 modern two-bedroom residences ranging in size from 1,500-2,000 square feet. This residence, located on the ground floor, has been updated with new hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting, and an added bonus room, which can be used as an office, studio, or for sleeping quarters. Private, bamboo-lined terrace, excellent for lounging and entertaining, as well as a common rooftop deck. Italian, "Modulo Cucine" kitchen cabinetry, Bertazzoni + Miele + Bosch appliances, and Caesarstone countertops. This home delivers the fusion of a serene neighborhood with the walkability of luxury fashion, retail, and restaurants, merely steps from Alfred Coffee, Balmain, Chloe, Fig & Olive, and the weekly Melrose Place Farmer's Market.