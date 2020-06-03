All apartments in Los Angeles
855 North CROFT Avenue

855 North Croft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

855 North Croft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in West Hollywood and completed in 2010, "Blue Velvet" is a condominium compound comprised of four floors and 33 modern two-bedroom residences ranging in size from 1,500-2,000 square feet. This residence, located on the ground floor, has been updated with new hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting, and an added bonus room, which can be used as an office, studio, or for sleeping quarters. Private, bamboo-lined terrace, excellent for lounging and entertaining, as well as a common rooftop deck. Italian, "Modulo Cucine" kitchen cabinetry, Bertazzoni + Miele + Bosch appliances, and Caesarstone countertops. This home delivers the fusion of a serene neighborhood with the walkability of luxury fashion, retail, and restaurants, merely steps from Alfred Coffee, Balmain, Chloe, Fig & Olive, and the weekly Melrose Place Farmer's Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 North CROFT Avenue have any available units?
855 North CROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 North CROFT Avenue have?
Some of 855 North CROFT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 North CROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
855 North CROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 North CROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 855 North CROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 855 North CROFT Avenue offer parking?
No, 855 North CROFT Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 855 North CROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 North CROFT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 North CROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 855 North CROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 855 North CROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 855 North CROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 855 North CROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 North CROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
