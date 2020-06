Amenities

Welcome to this warm and charming family home located in the heart of Winnetka. This 6 bedroom, 4 bath beauty sits on a large 17,000 sqft lot and offers An enormous grassy backyard with a sparkling fenced pool. This home features a large open kitchen that opens to a spacious eating area, a separate large family room with backyard access and a living room with gas fireplace. This home is perfect for entertaining and can accommodate any size family!