All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 854 S Serrano Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
854 S Serrano Ave
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

854 S Serrano Ave

854 South Serrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

854 South Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *patially renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), single, conveniently located in korea town!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and comes with a parking spot included!

Apartment features:
*open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchennet*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*wood flooring*
*lots of natrual light*

building complex features:
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water, trash and gas included!!!

Parking included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,695.00, DEPOSIT $1,695.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4903890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 S Serrano Ave have any available units?
854 S Serrano Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 S Serrano Ave have?
Some of 854 S Serrano Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 S Serrano Ave currently offering any rent specials?
854 S Serrano Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 S Serrano Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 S Serrano Ave is pet friendly.
Does 854 S Serrano Ave offer parking?
Yes, 854 S Serrano Ave does offer parking.
Does 854 S Serrano Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 S Serrano Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 S Serrano Ave have a pool?
No, 854 S Serrano Ave does not have a pool.
Does 854 S Serrano Ave have accessible units?
No, 854 S Serrano Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 854 S Serrano Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 S Serrano Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College