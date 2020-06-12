854 S Serrano Ave

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful *patially renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), single, conveniently located in korea town!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and comes with a parking spot included!



Apartment features:

*open floor plan*

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*mini kitchennet*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*wood flooring*

*lots of natrual light*



building complex features:

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water, trash and gas included!!!



Parking included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 110 and 10 freeway, usc, public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, Echo Park, Rampart Village, Silverlake, Hollywood, Korea Town, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose Walking distance to Silverlake Reservoir, Silverlake Blvd., Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,695.00, DEPOSIT $1,695.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4903890)