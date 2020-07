Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Once owned by celebrity fashion designer, Bob Mackie. this single - level fully-furnished, Mid-Century Ranch features 3,500 sq. ft. of living space with five bedrooms (2 separate master bedrooms at each side of the home) and 4.5 bathrooms.French Doors open to entertainers pool & Spa that can accommodate large parties. Turn the key and enjoy LA living at its finest.This home is also part of the Wonderland Ave School District!