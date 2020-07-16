8510 Nevada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open Sun 6/30 1-2pm Beautiful Classic West Hills one story home--Large gated pool - Open Sun 6/30 1-2pm



Best West Hills Neighborhood!



This amazing home is located on a quiet tree-lined street. Huge front yard. The backyard offers a gated pool and brick firepit conversation area. Great outdoor space for entertaining and BBQ's



This home has a great flow and it is a ranch style one-story home--Formal living room and family room right off the kitchen. Family room and living room have a beautiful backyard pool and patio views



Three ample sized bedrooms, large master retreat, and two bathrooms



The property also offers:



**Central AC/Heat

**Gorgeous gated sparkling pool

**Brick patio

**Large grassy areas

**Attached automatic garage with direct access to the kitchen.

**Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator

**Living room with wood-burning fireplace

**Large family room with built-in bookshelves

**Remote controlled ceiling fan in the master bedroom

**Gardener and pool service included



Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



