Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

8510 Nevada Avenue

8510 Nevada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8510 Nevada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open Sun 6/30 1-2pm Beautiful Classic West Hills one story home--Large gated pool - Open Sun 6/30 1-2pm

Best West Hills Neighborhood!

This amazing home is located on a quiet tree-lined street. Huge front yard. The backyard offers a gated pool and brick firepit conversation area. Great outdoor space for entertaining and BBQ's

This home has a great flow and it is a ranch style one-story home--Formal living room and family room right off the kitchen. Family room and living room have a beautiful backyard pool and patio views

Three ample sized bedrooms, large master retreat, and two bathrooms

The property also offers:

**Central AC/Heat
**Gorgeous gated sparkling pool
**Brick patio
**Large grassy areas
**Attached automatic garage with direct access to the kitchen.
**Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator
**Living room with wood-burning fireplace
**Large family room with built-in bookshelves
**Remote controlled ceiling fan in the master bedroom
**Gardener and pool service included

Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE#00876353

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4688467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Nevada Avenue have any available units?
8510 Nevada Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 Nevada Avenue have?
Some of 8510 Nevada Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Nevada Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Nevada Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Nevada Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 Nevada Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8510 Nevada Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8510 Nevada Avenue offers parking.
Does 8510 Nevada Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8510 Nevada Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Nevada Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8510 Nevada Avenue has a pool.
Does 8510 Nevada Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8510 Nevada Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Nevada Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 Nevada Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
