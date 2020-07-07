All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 851 West 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
851 West 56th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

851 West 56th Street

851 W 56th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

851 W 56th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Vermont Harbor

Amenities

all utils included
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
"Virginia House" By MilUnity Housing: The Best Co-Living Community In Los Angeles.

Now taking viewings.

If you're pursuing a dream in Los Angeles and want to surround yourself with amazing people, then MilUnity is the place for you! We offer shared living for students, artists, and working professionals. It's possible you may share space with one or more assigned, positive, like minded roommates.

Welcome to "The Virginia House"

- Nice family neighborhood
- Cool, clean, positive, interactive community
- Live with like-minded people who will inspire and challenge you.
- Secure private parking, bicycle and storage available
- Male and female rooms available with bunk beds and comfortable mattresses
- High speed internet
- On-site manager

Minutes from: Expo/Vermont Metro Station, USC, LATTC, FIDM, LACC, and 204 Bus Line
- Near Starbucks, Subway, Whole Foods, IHOP, Panda Express, Baskin & Robin, Food4Less, Ross, Target, Walgreens, CVS, 7-11, Gamestop, All Major Banks, Post Office, Library, and the 110 freeway.

We will be conducting viewings today from 10am-7pm.
If you're interested, contact Brian O.

$450.00 per month/All utilities included!
$350.00 deposit.

No pets

International students welcomed.
Serious inquiries only!
Have a great day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 West 56th Street have any available units?
851 West 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 851 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
851 West 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 851 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 851 West 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 851 West 56th Street offers parking.
Does 851 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 851 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 851 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 West 56th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 West 56th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College