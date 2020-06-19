851 N Alfred St

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED. Available for Lease in one of the most charming buildings in the heart of West Hollywood and less than a minute walk over to Melrose Place and to hundreds amazing restaurants, stores, cafes and parks this newly remodeled, 2 bedroom 1 bath upper stunning traditional Spanish unit.. The building is set in a flowing garden with walls of ficus and gardenia. Available furnished or not furnished (furnished price is $7,000/month) this unit is move-in ready with all brand new appliances, a fully private 1 car Garage, in-unit Washer/Dryer, private patio and more.