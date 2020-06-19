All apartments in Los Angeles
851 N Alfred St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

851 N Alfred St

851 North Alfred Street · (310) 228-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

851 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED. Available for Lease in one of the most charming buildings in the heart of West Hollywood and less than a minute walk over to Melrose Place and to hundreds amazing restaurants, stores, cafes and parks this newly remodeled, 2 bedroom 1 bath upper stunning traditional Spanish unit.. The building is set in a flowing garden with walls of ficus and gardenia. Available furnished or not furnished (furnished price is $7,000/month) this unit is move-in ready with all brand new appliances, a fully private 1 car Garage, in-unit Washer/Dryer, private patio and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 N Alfred St have any available units?
851 N Alfred St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 N Alfred St have?
Some of 851 N Alfred St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 N Alfred St currently offering any rent specials?
851 N Alfred St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 N Alfred St pet-friendly?
No, 851 N Alfred St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 851 N Alfred St offer parking?
Yes, 851 N Alfred St does offer parking.
Does 851 N Alfred St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 N Alfred St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 N Alfred St have a pool?
No, 851 N Alfred St does not have a pool.
Does 851 N Alfred St have accessible units?
No, 851 N Alfred St does not have accessible units.
Does 851 N Alfred St have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 N Alfred St does not have units with dishwashers.
