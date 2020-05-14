All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8500 Burton Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

8500 Burton Way

8500 Burton Way · (949) 280-8236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Los Angeles
Mid-City West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8500 Burton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$12,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Situated at the intersection of La Cienega and Burton Way at the gateway to Beverly Hills., 8500 is Caruso Affiliated’s newest luxury apartment project. Rising eight stories from the ground, this iconic, contemporary tower is designed with floor to ceiling glass, stone and smooth plaster facades, pedestrian-friendly streetscape and convenient onsite parking for a full-service Trader Joe’s market and bakery, restaurant and wine bar concept from Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne The Larder at Burton Way at ground level. Amenities and benefits include a rooftop saltwater pool and spa, rooftop fire pit and club room, interior garden, a fitness center, concierge and valet services, 24-hour security and a complimentary house car & driver available for airport and local area transportation, and Room Service from “The Larder” at Burton Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8500 Burton Way have any available units?
8500 Burton Way has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8500 Burton Way have?
Some of 8500 Burton Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8500 Burton Way currently offering any rent specials?
8500 Burton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8500 Burton Way pet-friendly?
No, 8500 Burton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8500 Burton Way offer parking?
Yes, 8500 Burton Way does offer parking.
Does 8500 Burton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8500 Burton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8500 Burton Way have a pool?
Yes, 8500 Burton Way has a pool.
Does 8500 Burton Way have accessible units?
Yes, 8500 Burton Way has accessible units.
Does 8500 Burton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8500 Burton Way has units with dishwashers.
