8500 Burton Way

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool elevator concierge

Situated at the intersection of La Cienega and Burton Way at the gateway to Beverly Hills., 8500 is Caruso Affiliated’s newest luxury apartment project. Rising eight stories from the ground, this iconic, contemporary tower is designed with floor to ceiling glass, stone and smooth plaster facades, pedestrian-friendly streetscape and convenient onsite parking for a full-service Trader Joe’s market and bakery, restaurant and wine bar concept from Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne The Larder at Burton Way at ground level. Amenities and benefits include a rooftop saltwater pool and spa, rooftop fire pit and club room, interior garden, a fitness center, concierge and valet services, 24-hour security and a complimentary house car & driver available for airport and local area transportation, and Room Service from “The Larder” at Burton Way.