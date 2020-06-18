850 LUCILE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two-level condo in a prime Sunset Junction location! This spacious and modern 2-level condo offers 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2-car tandem parking. An inviting open-concept main floor flows from an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, through a bright, park-view dining room with private balcony, and into a roomy living room complete with powder room. Upstairs the master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, with washer and dryer. The second bedroom is complete with its own private bathroom and park views. This secure building is gated and the subterranean garage includes two tandem parking spaces and an area for additional storage. Additional amenities: Nest Thermostat, plantation shutters and surround sound. Centrally located in the heart of Silver Lake next door to Bellevue Park and~many Silver Lake hotspots such as Cliff's Edge, Kettle Black and Pine and Crane. Available for immediate occupancy. Units in this building are a rare find!