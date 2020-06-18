All apartments in Los Angeles
8481 Vassar Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8481 Vassar Avenue

8481 Vassar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8481 Vassar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful one bedroom cozy cottage with all new: Marble counter tops, stainless steel farm sink with pull down faucet, white shaker cabinets with soft close, lazy susan, and spice rack. New Frigidaire Gallery 25.5 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 30" Gas 5 burner range, over the range microwave, 24" built in dishwasher, ELECTROLUX full stacked washer/dryer. Tankless water heater, Pine barn door entry to bedroom and full bathroom with Tub/Shower and custom subway tile. All new windows, Cooper And Hunter Mini Split A/C and Heat with mobile capability...this is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8481 Vassar Avenue have any available units?
8481 Vassar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8481 Vassar Avenue have?
Some of 8481 Vassar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8481 Vassar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8481 Vassar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8481 Vassar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8481 Vassar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8481 Vassar Avenue offer parking?
No, 8481 Vassar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8481 Vassar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8481 Vassar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8481 Vassar Avenue have a pool?
No, 8481 Vassar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8481 Vassar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8481 Vassar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8481 Vassar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8481 Vassar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
