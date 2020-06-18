8481 Vassar Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful one bedroom cozy cottage with all new: Marble counter tops, stainless steel farm sink with pull down faucet, white shaker cabinets with soft close, lazy susan, and spice rack. New Frigidaire Gallery 25.5 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 30" Gas 5 burner range, over the range microwave, 24" built in dishwasher, ELECTROLUX full stacked washer/dryer. Tankless water heater, Pine barn door entry to bedroom and full bathroom with Tub/Shower and custom subway tile. All new windows, Cooper And Hunter Mini Split A/C and Heat with mobile capability...this is a must see!