8481 Vassar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave range

Beautiful one bedroom cozy cottage with all new: Marble counter tops, stainless steel farm sink with pull down faucet, white shaker cabinets with soft close, lazy susan, and spice rack. New Frigidaire Gallery 25.5 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 30" Gas 5 burner range, over the range microwave, 24" built in dishwasher, ELECTROLUX full stacked washer/dryer. Tankless water heater, Pine barn door entry to bedroom and full bathroom with Tub/Shower and custom subway tile. All new windows, Cooper And Hunter Mini Split A/C and Heat with mobile capability...this is a must see!