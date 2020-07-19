All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

8480 HAROLD Way

8480 W Harold Way · No Longer Available
Location

8480 W Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A breathtaking modern masterpiece on Sunset Strip! Entertainer's dream, designed to perfectly host large scale or intimate gatherings with abundant reception areas, seamlessly flowing to outdoor terraces with breathtaking city lights. Expansive back garden with pool/spa and peaceful lounging and dining spaces. Gourmet chef's kitchen with professional appliances, comfortable master boasting a spa-like bath and a private balcony and terrace. The second bedroom suite features its own large terrace and viewing balcony. Exquisite finishes throughout including Fleetwood doors, wide plank French oak floors, tumbled granite counters, Italian tiles, and wine cellar. All new state of the art systems including roof, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and tankless water heater. Moments from the destination dining, shopping, and nightlife of the Sunset Strip including Chateau Marmont and Soho House. This is a rare opportunity in a truly iconic location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8480 HAROLD Way have any available units?
8480 HAROLD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8480 HAROLD Way have?
Some of 8480 HAROLD Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8480 HAROLD Way currently offering any rent specials?
8480 HAROLD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8480 HAROLD Way pet-friendly?
No, 8480 HAROLD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8480 HAROLD Way offer parking?
Yes, 8480 HAROLD Way offers parking.
Does 8480 HAROLD Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8480 HAROLD Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8480 HAROLD Way have a pool?
Yes, 8480 HAROLD Way has a pool.
Does 8480 HAROLD Way have accessible units?
No, 8480 HAROLD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8480 HAROLD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8480 HAROLD Way has units with dishwashers.
