Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Vibrant modern Hollywood Hills home with stunning ocean & city views. This newly constructed 4 bedroom home has an open floor plan, 2 large patios on 2 levels, a full sized heated pool & a custom 2 story waterfall. From the concrete aesthetic on the walls to the oak floors, this home is perfect for entertaining. This homes uniqueness, with bright interior finishes & high-end materials, creates a spirited style.