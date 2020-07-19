8465 Kirkwood Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the HOLLYWOOD HILLS! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This perfect retreat in the heart of legendary Laurel Canyon's desirable Kirkwood Bowl and the highly sought after Wonderland School District. ALL YOURS - FREESTANDING MAIN HOUSE + DETACHED STUDIO ON 5000+ SQ FT PROPERTY - The Famous, Rustic and Romantic Supershack - that adorable, cabin in the canyon - now awaits you for the first time in six years. Set in secluded, bucolic environs just up the hill from the legendary Canyon Country Store, the main house is a woodsy, breezy 1920'S 2 BR (second BR is small w/skylight - perfect as office or child's room) 1 BATH w/large jacuzzi and skylight; eat-in kitchen with Spanish pavers, W/D covered outside; Master BR: knotty pine panelled walk-in closet, ceiling fan; owner will replace BR carpets; LR has original, classic hardwood floors; recently upgraded gas/wood-burning fireplace, beautiful tongue-in-groove beamed ceilings (1992), Casablanca ceiling fan; storage loft; LR opens to private deck which owner will refinish; Security alarm installed, tenant pays monitoring; exterior motion security lights; dedicated line for A/C...which you will need rarely.... Guest unit/studio up the steps inside the property was renovated in 2010 and has a spacious patio for entertaining with hillside retreat behind. Use as office, art studio, separate living quarters, etc. Landscaped with succulents throughout; sprinkler system and plenty of room for your own gardening.