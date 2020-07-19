All apartments in Los Angeles
8465 Kirkwood Drive
8465 Kirkwood Drive

8465 W Kirkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8465 W Kirkwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the HOLLYWOOD HILLS! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This perfect retreat in the heart of legendary Laurel Canyon's desirable Kirkwood Bowl and the highly sought after Wonderland School District. ALL YOURS - FREESTANDING MAIN HOUSE + DETACHED STUDIO ON 5000+ SQ FT PROPERTY - The Famous, Rustic and Romantic Supershack - that adorable, cabin in the canyon - now awaits you for the first time in six years. Set in secluded, bucolic environs just up the hill from the legendary Canyon Country Store, the main house is a woodsy, breezy 1920'S 2 BR (second BR is small w/skylight - perfect as office or child's room) 1 BATH w/large jacuzzi and skylight; eat-in kitchen with Spanish pavers, W/D covered outside; Master BR: knotty pine panelled walk-in closet, ceiling fan; owner will replace BR carpets; LR has original, classic hardwood floors; recently upgraded gas/wood-burning fireplace, beautiful tongue-in-groove beamed ceilings (1992), Casablanca ceiling fan; storage loft; LR opens to private deck which owner will refinish; Security alarm installed, tenant pays monitoring; exterior motion security lights; dedicated line for A/C...which you will need rarely.... Guest unit/studio up the steps inside the property was renovated in 2010 and has a spacious patio for entertaining with hillside retreat behind. Use as office, art studio, separate living quarters, etc. Landscaped with succulents throughout; sprinkler system and plenty of room for your own gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
8465 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8465 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 8465 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8465 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8465 Kirkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8465 Kirkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8465 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
No, 8465 Kirkwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8465 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8465 Kirkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8465 Kirkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8465 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8465 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8465 Kirkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
