All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8459 Langdon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8459 Langdon Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

8459 Langdon Ave

8459 Langdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8459 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex for Rent $2,750.00 per month. Three bed/two bath with a private yard and separate entrance. Washer/dryer, A/C, and secured parking for six cars. Close to Roscoe and Sepulveda. Please call Tittoo at 818-416-2178.

(RLNE5139822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8459 Langdon Ave have any available units?
8459 Langdon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8459 Langdon Ave have?
Some of 8459 Langdon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8459 Langdon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8459 Langdon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8459 Langdon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8459 Langdon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8459 Langdon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8459 Langdon Ave offers parking.
Does 8459 Langdon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8459 Langdon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8459 Langdon Ave have a pool?
No, 8459 Langdon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8459 Langdon Ave have accessible units?
No, 8459 Langdon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8459 Langdon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8459 Langdon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College