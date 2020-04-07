845 ALANDELE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

"The Alandele" Light and bright "TOP FLOOR FULLY REMODELED"1 bed/1 bath in "Museum Square" Fourplex just 2 blocks down from LACMA. It's like living in your own small house! This apartment has just gone through a extensive remodel, Brand new HVAC split AC & Heat system, All new kitchen cabinets, tile flooring, slab counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has all new tile flooring, and walk in shower. Bedroom has separate ac system and huge walk in closet with sliding barn door. Brand New WASHER & DRYER in unit. Beautiful oak hardwood floors, crown moldings, high ceilings, and original character throughout the living area. Huge picture window allows for fantastic light. Back door opens to court yard area. Built-in bookcase/china display cabinets in dining. with one Garage parking spot! Located close to LACMA and Miracle Mile shops and restaurants.