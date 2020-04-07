All apartments in Los Angeles
845 ALANDELE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

845 ALANDELE Avenue

845 Alandele Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

845 Alandele Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"The Alandele" Light and bright "TOP FLOOR FULLY REMODELED"1 bed/1 bath in "Museum Square" Fourplex just 2 blocks down from LACMA. It's like living in your own small house! This apartment has just gone through a extensive remodel, Brand new HVAC split AC & Heat system, All new kitchen cabinets, tile flooring, slab counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has all new tile flooring, and walk in shower. Bedroom has separate ac system and huge walk in closet with sliding barn door. Brand New WASHER & DRYER in unit. Beautiful oak hardwood floors, crown moldings, high ceilings, and original character throughout the living area. Huge picture window allows for fantastic light. Back door opens to court yard area. Built-in bookcase/china display cabinets in dining. with one Garage parking spot! Located close to LACMA and Miracle Mile shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 ALANDELE Avenue have any available units?
845 ALANDELE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 ALANDELE Avenue have?
Some of 845 ALANDELE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 ALANDELE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
845 ALANDELE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 ALANDELE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 845 ALANDELE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 845 ALANDELE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 845 ALANDELE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 845 ALANDELE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 ALANDELE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 ALANDELE Avenue have a pool?
No, 845 ALANDELE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 845 ALANDELE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 845 ALANDELE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 845 ALANDELE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 ALANDELE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
