Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:50 AM

844 S Westlake Ave 209

844 South Westlake Avenue · (213) 640-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 209 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 209 Available 10/01/19 Nice Bachelor in the Westlake District of L.A. - Property Id: 157531

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPT 21st
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Call Jenni today at 213-354-3186.

STREET PARKING ONLY.

***This is a BACHELOR unit! No KITCHEN in unit.***

Westlake is a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles in the Central L.A. region of Los Angeles County. It contains Historic Filipinotown, Lafayette Park, MacArthur Park and Temple-Beaudry.
The neighboring communities are Downtown, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Koreatown, Pico-Union and Silver Lake.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157531p
Property Id 157531

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5158677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 S Westlake Ave 209 have any available units?
844 S Westlake Ave 209 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 844 S Westlake Ave 209 currently offering any rent specials?
844 S Westlake Ave 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 S Westlake Ave 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 S Westlake Ave 209 is pet friendly.
Does 844 S Westlake Ave 209 offer parking?
No, 844 S Westlake Ave 209 does not offer parking.
Does 844 S Westlake Ave 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 S Westlake Ave 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 S Westlake Ave 209 have a pool?
No, 844 S Westlake Ave 209 does not have a pool.
Does 844 S Westlake Ave 209 have accessible units?
No, 844 S Westlake Ave 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 844 S Westlake Ave 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 S Westlake Ave 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 S Westlake Ave 209 have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 S Westlake Ave 209 does not have units with air conditioning.
