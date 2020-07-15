All apartments in Los Angeles
844 Fedora Street

844 Fedora Street · (818) 767-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

844 Fedora Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
Lexington At Fedora - Property Id: 138664

Beautiful, spacious condos available starting at $2800/month! Your new 2x2 luxury home awaits you!!!
Different floor plans available, different prices, based on location and size!

MOVE IN SPECIAL- UP TO 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! (on approved credit)

A 10-minute walk from Metro Station, 8-minute drive from Downtown - Call Koreatown your home in this condo-apartment.

Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen
Granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinetry.
Storage closet located just off the kitchen.
Balcony with beautiful view of Los Angeles.
Master suite and master bath with a soaking tub and walk in shower.
Step outside your door into the courtyard surrounded by lush landscaping.
Outdoors fitness center, relaxing sundeck and views.
Plus underground assigned parking.

Please call the number below to inquire on leasing or feel free to email.

Leasing Office Hours:
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
Mon-Fri: 9:00 PM - 6:00 PM, closed for lunch every day 1 pm-2 pm.

213-381-2080
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138664
Property Id 138664

(RLNE5884111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Fedora Street have any available units?
844 Fedora Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 Fedora Street have?
Some of 844 Fedora Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Fedora Street currently offering any rent specials?
844 Fedora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Fedora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Fedora Street is pet friendly.
Does 844 Fedora Street offer parking?
Yes, 844 Fedora Street offers parking.
Does 844 Fedora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 Fedora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Fedora Street have a pool?
No, 844 Fedora Street does not have a pool.
Does 844 Fedora Street have accessible units?
No, 844 Fedora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Fedora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Fedora Street has units with dishwashers.
