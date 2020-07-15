844 Fedora Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking

Lexington At Fedora - Property Id: 138664



Beautiful, spacious condos available starting at $2800/month! Your new 2x2 luxury home awaits you!!!

Different floor plans available, different prices, based on location and size!



MOVE IN SPECIAL- UP TO 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! (on approved credit)



A 10-minute walk from Metro Station, 8-minute drive from Downtown - Call Koreatown your home in this condo-apartment.



Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen

Granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinetry.

Storage closet located just off the kitchen.

Balcony with beautiful view of Los Angeles.

Master suite and master bath with a soaking tub and walk in shower.

Step outside your door into the courtyard surrounded by lush landscaping.

Outdoors fitness center, relaxing sundeck and views.

Plus underground assigned parking.



Please call the number below to inquire on leasing or feel free to email.



Leasing Office Hours:

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

Mon-Fri: 9:00 PM - 6:00 PM, closed for lunch every day 1 pm-2 pm.



213-381-2080

