All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 843 Millmark Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
843 Millmark Grove Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:18 AM

843 Millmark Grove Street

843 Millmark Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

843 Millmark Grove Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in very desirable Taper area of San Pedro. This house has
Open floorplan with wood floors and a chief’s kitchen consisting of full-size built-in Viking refrigerator and freezer, stainless steel gas cook-top with griddle and grill and double ovens. Home features a formal living room with fireplace, dining areas and family room. The indoor laundry room is extremely spacious with built-in cupboards, front load washer and dryer (staying) and a sink with granite counter-tops. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with one featuring a jet jacuzzi tub. Upstairs is 1 bathroom and 2 bedrooms with one bedroom have a bonus room off of it. The backyard features a beautiful built-in barbeque with all the amenities along with an outdoor fireplace and a small waterfall. This home is BEAUTIFUL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Millmark Grove Street have any available units?
843 Millmark Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Millmark Grove Street have?
Some of 843 Millmark Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Millmark Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 Millmark Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Millmark Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 843 Millmark Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 843 Millmark Grove Street offer parking?
No, 843 Millmark Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 843 Millmark Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 Millmark Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Millmark Grove Street have a pool?
No, 843 Millmark Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 843 Millmark Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 843 Millmark Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Millmark Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Millmark Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College