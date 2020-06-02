843 Millmark Grove Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in very desirable Taper area of San Pedro. This house has
Open floorplan with wood floors and a chief’s kitchen consisting of full-size built-in Viking refrigerator and freezer, stainless steel gas cook-top with griddle and grill and double ovens. Home features a formal living room with fireplace, dining areas and family room. The indoor laundry room is extremely spacious with built-in cupboards, front load washer and dryer (staying) and a sink with granite counter-tops. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with one featuring a jet jacuzzi tub. Upstairs is 1 bathroom and 2 bedrooms with one bedroom have a bonus room off of it. The backyard features a beautiful built-in barbeque with all the amenities along with an outdoor fireplace and a small waterfall. This home is BEAUTIFUL!