8424 Darby Avenue

Charming and Remodeled home located on Cul-de-Sac with over a 10K sized lot. This home shows light n bright and was completely remodeled in 2018/2019 with designer and decorator touches throughout!

Highlights of this home are: 1 story/ranch, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, BRAND NEW chefs' kitchen with Quartz counter tops, subway tile back-splash, stainless-steel appliances including a built-in microwave hood, custom cabinetry and hardware, completely remodeled bathrooms/showers with tile/flooring/vanities/lighting, beautiful stone fireplace, BRAND NEW leaded-glass entry door, BRAND NEW flooring, two-tone paint, baseboards, finished-smooth ceilings throughout the home. BRAND NEW designer; lighting and plumbing fixtures, paneled doors and hardware, NEW EE duel-paned windows, mature foliage and trees large dining room and more!

Family Room has French Doors that open and extend to the spacious patio and the large private backyard. This low maintenance backyard on this oversized lot also features a large grassy play area. This home is centrally located and close to the 118, 405 and 101 Freeways, the Northridge Fashion Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, CSUN, Pierce College, as well within walking distance to neighborhood parks, schools, restaurants, shopping centers & local transportation.