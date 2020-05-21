All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8424 Darby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8424 Darby Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8424 Darby Avenue

8424 N Darby Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8424 N Darby Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming and Remodeled home located on Cul-de-Sac with over a 10K sized lot. This home shows light n bright and was completely remodeled in 2018/2019 with designer and decorator touches throughout!
Highlights of this home are: 1 story/ranch, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, BRAND NEW chefs' kitchen with Quartz counter tops, subway tile back-splash, stainless-steel appliances including a built-in microwave hood, custom cabinetry and hardware, completely remodeled bathrooms/showers with tile/flooring/vanities/lighting, beautiful stone fireplace, BRAND NEW leaded-glass entry door, BRAND NEW flooring, two-tone paint, baseboards, finished-smooth ceilings throughout the home. BRAND NEW designer; lighting and plumbing fixtures, paneled doors and hardware, NEW EE duel-paned windows, mature foliage and trees large dining room and more!
Family Room has French Doors that open and extend to the spacious patio and the large private backyard. This low maintenance backyard on this oversized lot also features a large grassy play area. This home is centrally located and close to the 118, 405 and 101 Freeways, the Northridge Fashion Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, CSUN, Pierce College, as well within walking distance to neighborhood parks, schools, restaurants, shopping centers & local transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Darby Avenue have any available units?
8424 Darby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8424 Darby Avenue have?
Some of 8424 Darby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 Darby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Darby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Darby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8424 Darby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8424 Darby Avenue offer parking?
No, 8424 Darby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8424 Darby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Darby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Darby Avenue have a pool?
No, 8424 Darby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8424 Darby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8424 Darby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Darby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 Darby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College