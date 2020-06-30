All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8421 Independence Avenue
8421 Independence Avenue

8421 Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8421 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is nestled on a quiet street in a great Canoga Park neighborhood, here are many of it's fine features; lush front lawn, myriad of rose bushes, mature orange tree, and covered front porch enhance its eye-catching curb appeal*The double front door swings open to flowing 1,912 square foot open floor plan that is in “MOVE-IN-CONDITION” with a designer paint scheme, and a complementary blend of hardwood and laminate flooring*The living room is bathed in natural light from a multitude of windows and has a double gas/wood burning fireplace, smooth ceiling* Guest bathroom downstairs has been updated with tile flooring, and granite counter vanity* You'll appreciate the recently remodeled kitchen’s with abundant white wooden cabinets, pantry, granite counters with full back-splash, plus the convenience of the large adjoining dining room* All 3 bedrooms are good size; The large master suite has laminate flooring, lighted ceiling fans, sitting area, and en-suite bathroom with tile flooring, large vanity with granite counter top and stand up shower, “His & Her” closets* Functionally located laundry in garage* Dual pane windows will help keep your utility bills low*Central heat & air for year-round comfort* You’re going to enjoy the backyard’s covered patio and sparkling pool* Large driveway and 2 car attached garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 Independence Avenue have any available units?
8421 Independence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8421 Independence Avenue have?
Some of 8421 Independence Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 Independence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8421 Independence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 Independence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8421 Independence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8421 Independence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8421 Independence Avenue offers parking.
Does 8421 Independence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 Independence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 Independence Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8421 Independence Avenue has a pool.
Does 8421 Independence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8421 Independence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 Independence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 Independence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

