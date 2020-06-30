8421 Independence Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful home is nestled on a quiet street in a great Canoga Park neighborhood, here are many of it's fine features; lush front lawn, myriad of rose bushes, mature orange tree, and covered front porch enhance its eye-catching curb appeal*The double front door swings open to flowing 1,912 square foot open floor plan that is in “MOVE-IN-CONDITION” with a designer paint scheme, and a complementary blend of hardwood and laminate flooring*The living room is bathed in natural light from a multitude of windows and has a double gas/wood burning fireplace, smooth ceiling* Guest bathroom downstairs has been updated with tile flooring, and granite counter vanity* You'll appreciate the recently remodeled kitchen’s with abundant white wooden cabinets, pantry, granite counters with full back-splash, plus the convenience of the large adjoining dining room* All 3 bedrooms are good size; The large master suite has laminate flooring, lighted ceiling fans, sitting area, and en-suite bathroom with tile flooring, large vanity with granite counter top and stand up shower, “His & Her” closets* Functionally located laundry in garage* Dual pane windows will help keep your utility bills low*Central heat & air for year-round comfort* You’re going to enjoy the backyard’s covered patio and sparkling pool* Large driveway and 2 car attached garage with direct access.