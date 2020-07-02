8414 Columbus Ave Unit 11

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

This two-bedroom townhouse is located in the North Hills East neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby shops and restaurants is just a six-minute walk from the property and it is also a 20-minute drive to downtown San Fernando. Inside, the home features hardwood flooring and a well-thought-of floor plan. The beautiful kitchen features rustic and stylish cupboards and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures, glass-panel doors and huge windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit at night. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with wide closets for storage.



Nearby parks:

Sepulveda Recreation Center, Blythe Street Park and Panorama Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Noble Avenue Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 4/10

Vista Middle School - 0.3 miles, 1/10

Panorama High School - 1.05 miles, 3/10

Valor Academy Middle School - 0.81 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

234 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

734 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles

152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles



(RLNE5322182)