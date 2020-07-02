All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

8414 Columbus Ave Unit 11

8414 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8414 Columbus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This two-bedroom townhouse is located in the North Hills East neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby shops and restaurants is just a six-minute walk from the property and it is also a 20-minute drive to downtown San Fernando. Inside, the home features hardwood flooring and a well-thought-of floor plan. The beautiful kitchen features rustic and stylish cupboards and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances. Thanks to carefully-placed overhead lighting fixtures, glass-panel doors and huge windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit at night. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with wide closets for storage.

Nearby parks:
Sepulveda Recreation Center, Blythe Street Park and Panorama Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Noble Avenue Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 4/10
Vista Middle School - 0.3 miles, 1/10
Panorama High School - 1.05 miles, 3/10
Valor Academy Middle School - 0.81 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
234 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
734 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles
152/353 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

(RLNE5322182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

