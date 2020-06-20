All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

8406 HOLLYWOOD

8406 Hollywood Boulevard
Location

8406 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
One of John Lautner's greatest architecture, this masterpiece overlooks a glorious view of Los Angeles. Located right above Sunset strip's famous shops and restaurants, and in walkable distance, you nest right into the private secluded home. This is a 3 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms, over 3200sqft of living space with elevator stopping at each floor for your convenience. Top-notch kitchen and dining area with built in appliances, living room floating on the horizon with Los Angeles view, wet bar to entertain you and your guests, this pad has it all to jazz up your life. Steam spa in master bathroom, automated black-out curtain control, theater room with projector, built in sound system in house and to the deck. Security camera and monitor installed. Fire place in living room and roof deck. Plenty of street parking at the front door, and two car garage with EXTRA parking spaces on site at private alley. One parking space in garage has permit to use as a storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 HOLLYWOOD have any available units?
8406 HOLLYWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8406 HOLLYWOOD have?
Some of 8406 HOLLYWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8406 HOLLYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
8406 HOLLYWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 HOLLYWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 8406 HOLLYWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8406 HOLLYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 8406 HOLLYWOOD offers parking.
Does 8406 HOLLYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 HOLLYWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 HOLLYWOOD have a pool?
No, 8406 HOLLYWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 8406 HOLLYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 8406 HOLLYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 HOLLYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8406 HOLLYWOOD has units with dishwashers.
