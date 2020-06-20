8406 HOLLYWOOD

Amenities

One of John Lautner's greatest architecture, this masterpiece overlooks a glorious view of Los Angeles. Located right above Sunset strip's famous shops and restaurants, and in walkable distance, you nest right into the private secluded home. This is a 3 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms, over 3200sqft of living space with elevator stopping at each floor for your convenience. Top-notch kitchen and dining area with built in appliances, living room floating on the horizon with Los Angeles view, wet bar to entertain you and your guests, this pad has it all to jazz up your life. Steam spa in master bathroom, automated black-out curtain control, theater room with projector, built in sound system in house and to the deck. Security camera and monitor installed. Fire place in living room and roof deck. Plenty of street parking at the front door, and two car garage with EXTRA parking spaces on site at private alley. One parking space in garage has permit to use as a storage.