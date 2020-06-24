All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
8401 WYNDHAM Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8401 WYNDHAM Road

8401 Wyndham Road · No Longer Available
Location

8401 Wyndham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Stunning modern Hollywood Hills Home w amazing city views. Located atop the Hollywood Hills, in the much sought after Wonderland School District. Home feat. open floor plan with 4BD/4.5BA. Unparalleled views of the L.A. skyline from either upper or lower 50 ft balconies that are accessible from the kitchen, living room, master suite & adjacent jr. master suite. Floor plan feat. chef's kitchen w/ top of the line appliances. Home has state of the art CONTROL 4 system which lets you monitor & control your home from any part of the world. The smart home technology includes: wired alarm, 8 cameras, 35 speakers throughout, sound system & TV matrix. Flat screen TVs are included in every bedroom & the living room, all of which can be controlled by your smart phone or one of the 4 touch screens located throughout the home. Newly added ADU 1BD/1BA can be used as a recording studio, office, yoga studio, or guest house. Complete w/ large screen projector perfect for entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 WYNDHAM Road have any available units?
8401 WYNDHAM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 WYNDHAM Road have?
Some of 8401 WYNDHAM Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 WYNDHAM Road currently offering any rent specials?
8401 WYNDHAM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 WYNDHAM Road pet-friendly?
No, 8401 WYNDHAM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8401 WYNDHAM Road offer parking?
Yes, 8401 WYNDHAM Road offers parking.
Does 8401 WYNDHAM Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8401 WYNDHAM Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 WYNDHAM Road have a pool?
No, 8401 WYNDHAM Road does not have a pool.
Does 8401 WYNDHAM Road have accessible units?
No, 8401 WYNDHAM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 WYNDHAM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8401 WYNDHAM Road has units with dishwashers.
