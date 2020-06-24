8401 WYNDHAM Road

Amenities

Stunning modern Hollywood Hills Home w amazing city views. Located atop the Hollywood Hills, in the much sought after Wonderland School District. Home feat. open floor plan with 4BD/4.5BA. Unparalleled views of the L.A. skyline from either upper or lower 50 ft balconies that are accessible from the kitchen, living room, master suite & adjacent jr. master suite. Floor plan feat. chef's kitchen w/ top of the line appliances. Home has state of the art CONTROL 4 system which lets you monitor & control your home from any part of the world. The smart home technology includes: wired alarm, 8 cameras, 35 speakers throughout, sound system & TV matrix. Flat screen TVs are included in every bedroom & the living room, all of which can be controlled by your smart phone or one of the 4 touch screens located throughout the home. Newly added ADU 1BD/1BA can be used as a recording studio, office, yoga studio, or guest house. Complete w/ large screen projector perfect for entertaining guests.