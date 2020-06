8392 Westlawn Ave

Amenities

GORGEOUS S. KENTWOOD SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 98054



GORGEOUS SOUTH KENTWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD SINGLE FAMILY HOME , LARGE CORNER LOT, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH PLUS WITH LARGE FAMILY ROOM, 1 YEAR LEASE PLUS LEASE, HOME HAS BEEN REFURBISHED, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, NEW FIXTURES, BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT, 2 FIREPLACES, HIGH CEILINGS IN THE FAMILY ROOM, RECESSED LIGHTS, BAY WINDOW IN LIVING ROOM, SPACIOUS BONUS ROOM ABOVE THE 2 CAR GARAGE (APPROX 450 SQ FT) LARGE ENCLOSED YARD WITH LOVELY GARDEN, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH 1/2 BATH. AVAILABLE ASAP, CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PLAYA VISTA, BEACH, LAX, FREEWAYS, CALL 310-5694264 FOR ALL SHOWINGS, EASY TO SHOW.

