8380 WARING Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Prime West Hollywood location! Spacious 1 bedroom + den, 1.5 bathroom condo in the heart of West Hollywood. Recently remodeled from top to bottom. This first floor unit looks out onto a quiet courtyard with a lush landscape. Only one common wall. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Patio area accessible from the master bedroom, living room and kitchen. Complex has a swimming pool and hot tub, perfect for relaxing after work or at the weekend. Walking distance to a variety of restaurants and stores on Melrose, La Cienega, Santa Monica Blvd, Bevelry Blvd, and Third Street.