Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

8380 WARING Avenue

8380 Waring Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8380 Waring Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prime West Hollywood location! Spacious 1 bedroom + den, 1.5 bathroom condo in the heart of West Hollywood. Recently remodeled from top to bottom. This first floor unit looks out onto a quiet courtyard with a lush landscape. Only one common wall. Master bedroom with a large walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Patio area accessible from the master bedroom, living room and kitchen. Complex has a swimming pool and hot tub, perfect for relaxing after work or at the weekend. Walking distance to a variety of restaurants and stores on Melrose, La Cienega, Santa Monica Blvd, Bevelry Blvd, and Third Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8380 WARING Avenue have any available units?
8380 WARING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8380 WARING Avenue have?
Some of 8380 WARING Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8380 WARING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8380 WARING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8380 WARING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8380 WARING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8380 WARING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8380 WARING Avenue offers parking.
Does 8380 WARING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8380 WARING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8380 WARING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8380 WARING Avenue has a pool.
Does 8380 WARING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8380 WARING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8380 WARING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8380 WARING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
