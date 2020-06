838 North LAS CASAS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

WELCOME HOME TO THIS ULTRA CONTEMPORARY, TASTEFULLY REMODELED 4BR/3BA HM LOCATED IN ONE OF MOST DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOODS OF THE PALISADES; TRANSLUCENT GLASS WINDOWS & DOORS; FLR TO CEILING WINDOWS PRODUCE THE MOST DESIRABLE & SERENE VIEW & SETTINGS; THE PROPERTY BOASTS AN EXCEPTIONALLY SPACIOUS LVRM W/ OPEN DINING RM; GENEROUS FAMILY RM W/ DESIRABLE OFFICE SPACE; PROPERTY FEATURES GORGEOUS NEW WHT OAK FLRS THRU-OUT ITS MULTI-LEVEL & SPACIOUS LIVING SPACES; ACCOMPANIED BY 2 INVITING FRPLACES; PROPERTY OFFERS 2 ENORMOUS SUN DECKS (OVER 300 SF/EA) FOR IDEAL OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING & RELAXING; THIS PROPERTY HAS IT ALL !! IT'S A SHORT DIST TO MARQUEZ ELEM SCHOOL; MIN FR PALISADES VILLAGE, RENOUNCED RESTRS, LIBRARY & OTHER SERVICES; APPROX TO THE BEACH & MOUNTAIN TRAILS FOR HIKING, PLUS OTHER PARKS INCLD TOPANGA, WILL ROGERS PK, RUSTIC CANYON PK FOR TENNIS, & TEMESCAL PK FOR AN AFTERNOON PICNIC. THIS IS WEST SIDE LIVING AT ITS BEST!