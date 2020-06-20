837 S WINDSOR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a small 12 unit complex located in the fantastic Windsor Village neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and beautiful maple cabinets. All appliances included (range/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and refrigerator), central AC and heat, new flooring and two updated bathrooms. The unit has an open floorplan and the building is quiet, gated, and well maintained. A block and a half from the quaint and quiet Harold Henry Park. The complex is in a friendly and quiet neighborhood that is close to everything. 1 mile to the amazing shops and restaurants of Larchmont Blvd, 10 minutes to downtown, 10 Minutes to the 10 Freeway there is ease of access to all areas of the City. Available for immediate occupancy. Application and credit check fee $27.99 required for each occupant over 18.