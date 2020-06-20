All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

837 S WINDSOR

837 South Windsor Boulevard · (818) 438-3342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

837 South Windsor Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious upper 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in a small 12 unit complex located in the fantastic Windsor Village neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and beautiful maple cabinets. All appliances included (range/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and refrigerator), central AC and heat, new flooring and two updated bathrooms. The unit has an open floorplan and the building is quiet, gated, and well maintained. A block and a half from the quaint and quiet Harold Henry Park. The complex is in a friendly and quiet neighborhood that is close to everything. 1 mile to the amazing shops and restaurants of Larchmont Blvd, 10 minutes to downtown, 10 Minutes to the 10 Freeway there is ease of access to all areas of the City. Available for immediate occupancy. Application and credit check fee $27.99 required for each occupant over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 S WINDSOR have any available units?
837 S WINDSOR has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 S WINDSOR have?
Some of 837 S WINDSOR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 S WINDSOR currently offering any rent specials?
837 S WINDSOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 S WINDSOR pet-friendly?
No, 837 S WINDSOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 837 S WINDSOR offer parking?
Yes, 837 S WINDSOR does offer parking.
Does 837 S WINDSOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 S WINDSOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 S WINDSOR have a pool?
No, 837 S WINDSOR does not have a pool.
Does 837 S WINDSOR have accessible units?
No, 837 S WINDSOR does not have accessible units.
Does 837 S WINDSOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 S WINDSOR has units with dishwashers.
