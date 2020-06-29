836 S Bundy Dr 302B

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool lobby

Brentwood-Large 1 bedroom on quiet street - Property Id: 255168



Large unit in heart of Brentwood. The building has recently undergone $1.1 million in interior upgrades. Features include spacious lobby, pool, laundry on every level and security entry. The unit has carpet and marble throughout, lots of light, balcony off living room, AC, kitchen w granite countertops, wet bar, large walk in closet in bedroom. Bathroom has granite throughout and double sinks. Unit comes with one car secured parking. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255168

Property Id 255168



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5681741)