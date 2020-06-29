All apartments in Los Angeles
836 S Bundy Dr 302B

836 South Bundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

836 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
lobby
Brentwood-Large 1 bedroom on quiet street - Property Id: 255168

Large unit in heart of Brentwood. The building has recently undergone $1.1 million in interior upgrades. Features include spacious lobby, pool, laundry on every level and security entry. The unit has carpet and marble throughout, lots of light, balcony off living room, AC, kitchen w granite countertops, wet bar, large walk in closet in bedroom. Bathroom has granite throughout and double sinks. Unit comes with one car secured parking. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255168
Property Id 255168

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

