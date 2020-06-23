All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8358 Wilbur Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8358 Wilbur Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8358 Wilbur Avenue

8358 Wilbur Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8358 Wilbur Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Incredible opportunity to lease 2 brand new homes on one huge 1/4 acre gated lot. Front house is a brand new construction 2500 sq ft. 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath with home with beautiful finishes and a two car attached garage. The back house is a brand new 1200 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Both homes have their own separate address, electric and gas meters. Huge driveway allows for ample space for tons of car parking or, Rv's, boats, etc. All bathrooms, have tiled shower walls floors, glass shower enclosures, modern vanities. Living areas and bedrooms are wood laminate floors. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops, and so much more to list here. Ideally we are looking for one tenant to rent out both homes with a long term lease. However, we are open to renting out the homes separately as well. We are open to home businesses like, Assisted Living Facilities, etc. Rent charge may vary for home businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 Wilbur Avenue have any available units?
8358 Wilbur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8358 Wilbur Avenue have?
Some of 8358 Wilbur Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 Wilbur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8358 Wilbur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 Wilbur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8358 Wilbur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8358 Wilbur Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8358 Wilbur Avenue offers parking.
Does 8358 Wilbur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8358 Wilbur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 Wilbur Avenue have a pool?
No, 8358 Wilbur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8358 Wilbur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8358 Wilbur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 Wilbur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8358 Wilbur Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College