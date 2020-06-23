8358 Wilbur Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Incredible opportunity to lease 2 brand new homes on one huge 1/4 acre gated lot. Front house is a brand new construction 2500 sq ft. 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath with home with beautiful finishes and a two car attached garage. The back house is a brand new 1200 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Both homes have their own separate address, electric and gas meters. Huge driveway allows for ample space for tons of car parking or, Rv's, boats, etc. All bathrooms, have tiled shower walls floors, glass shower enclosures, modern vanities. Living areas and bedrooms are wood laminate floors. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with quartz countertops, and so much more to list here. Ideally we are looking for one tenant to rent out both homes with a long term lease. However, we are open to renting out the homes separately as well. We are open to home businesses like, Assisted Living Facilities, etc. Rent charge may vary for home businesses.