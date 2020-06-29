8351 Maynard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful larger single-story home with an Amazing backyard! Heated pool, tennis-sport court, separate spa! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car attached garage. Hardwood floors and blinds. Living room/dining room features wood-burning stone fireplace and wall of sliding glass doors tolarge, covered patio. Kitchen features faucet with pull-down spray, cement counters, new built in oven, 5 burner cook top, dishwasher and pantry. Open to kitchen dining/family combo area with ceiling fan. Master suite features ceiling fans and two large closets with mirror doors. Ensuite bath features large walk-in shower with clear glass doors, updated vanity and lighting. Two additional bedrooms feature beveled mirror closet doors and ceiling fans. Hall bath has tub with shower and updated vanity, faucets and lighting. Central heat and air. Entire home freshly painted. Quite residential neighborhood with tree-line streets. Orange tree and grape vines. Close to Roscoe and Fallbrook, near Fallbrook Mall, Trader Joe's, Field's Market, Chaminade School and West Hills Hospital. Call for an appointment to see!