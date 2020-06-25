All apartments in Los Angeles
8347 Grenoble Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

8347 Grenoble Street

8347 Grenoble Street · No Longer Available
Location

8347 Grenoble Street, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this charming gated community in Sunland offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This pristine two-story townhome welcomes you to a large living/dining room with a fireplace, engineered flooring, natural light and a sliding glass door that leads you to a private patio with direct access to the 2-car detached garage. Boasting an open floor plan, this unit offers a good size kitchen with several cabinet spaces and has the washer and dryer in the unit. Upstairs features two large en-suite bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings and beautiful natural lighting. This gem of a home has beautiful views of the Angeles National Forest and has community pool, recreation room and bbq area. Conveniently located within minutes of schools, freeways, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8347 Grenoble Street have any available units?
8347 Grenoble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8347 Grenoble Street have?
Some of 8347 Grenoble Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8347 Grenoble Street currently offering any rent specials?
8347 Grenoble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 Grenoble Street pet-friendly?
No, 8347 Grenoble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8347 Grenoble Street offer parking?
Yes, 8347 Grenoble Street offers parking.
Does 8347 Grenoble Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8347 Grenoble Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 Grenoble Street have a pool?
Yes, 8347 Grenoble Street has a pool.
Does 8347 Grenoble Street have accessible units?
No, 8347 Grenoble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 Grenoble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8347 Grenoble Street has units with dishwashers.
