8347 Grenoble Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this charming gated community in Sunland offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This pristine two-story townhome welcomes you to a large living/dining room with a fireplace, engineered flooring, natural light and a sliding glass door that leads you to a private patio with direct access to the 2-car detached garage. Boasting an open floor plan, this unit offers a good size kitchen with several cabinet spaces and has the washer and dryer in the unit. Upstairs features two large en-suite bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings and beautiful natural lighting. This gem of a home has beautiful views of the Angeles National Forest and has community pool, recreation room and bbq area. Conveniently located within minutes of schools, freeways, restaurants and much more.