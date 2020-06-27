8345 White Oak Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking hot tub

One of a kind!!! Fully upgraded and invested. Beautiful one story ranch style home is located on a large lot with incredible privacy on a quite street. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Perfect for family, couples and for the single person. The newly remodeled kitchen opens to the living room with modern fireplace which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features sub-zero refrigerator, breakfast nook, center island, and breakfast bar! Step down into the the bright den (used to be the 4th bedroom) that leads to the large covered patio and sprawling grassy back yard. 2nd bath with a jacuzzi tub and dbl sinks. Large Master suite with private entrance to your outdoor jacuzzi spa and glass of wine moment. Deluxe master bath with steam shower and Walking closet. Huge, wood gated front yard with circular driveway, room for RV. It's a Smart home!, Closed circled camera and alarm system is available, 220 electrical outlet for electrical charger available as well.ADU unit in the back of the houseis rented and the entrance to the property is shared by both.