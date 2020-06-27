All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

8345 White Oak Avenue

8345 White Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8345 White Oak Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
hot tub
One of a kind!!! Fully upgraded and invested. Beautiful one story ranch style home is located on a large lot with incredible privacy on a quite street. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Perfect for family, couples and for the single person. The newly remodeled kitchen opens to the living room with modern fireplace which is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features sub-zero refrigerator, breakfast nook, center island, and breakfast bar! Step down into the the bright den (used to be the 4th bedroom) that leads to the large covered patio and sprawling grassy back yard. 2nd bath with a jacuzzi tub and dbl sinks. Large Master suite with private entrance to your outdoor jacuzzi spa and glass of wine moment. Deluxe master bath with steam shower and Walking closet. Huge, wood gated front yard with circular driveway, room for RV. It's a Smart home!, Closed circled camera and alarm system is available, 220 electrical outlet for electrical charger available as well.ADU unit in the back of the houseis rented and the entrance to the property is shared by both.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8345 White Oak Avenue have any available units?
8345 White Oak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8345 White Oak Avenue have?
Some of 8345 White Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8345 White Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8345 White Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 White Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8345 White Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8345 White Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8345 White Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 8345 White Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8345 White Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 White Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 8345 White Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8345 White Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8345 White Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 White Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8345 White Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.

