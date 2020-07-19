Amenities
Available 08/15/20 Cozy, Renovated Spanish Style Home (8/15-11/5/20) - Property Id: 316681
*available only 8/15/20 to 11/5/20
Fully furnished, newly renovated 1929 Spanish style home in a quiet residential neighborhood, walking distance from a college campus, restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, golf course, tennis courts and park.
Just minutes from the beach, Los Angeles airport (LAX), highways, and LA attractions.
Remodeled kitchen and master bedroom and bath. Working fireplace in living room. Charming backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8339-holy-cross-pl-los-angeles-ca/316681
No Pets Allowed
