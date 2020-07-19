All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8339 Holy Cross Pl

8339 Holy Cross Place · (310) 709-5404
Location

8339 Holy Cross Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $6500 · Avail. Aug 15

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
tennis court
Available 08/15/20 Cozy, Renovated Spanish Style Home (8/15-11/5/20) - Property Id: 316681

*available only 8/15/20 to 11/5/20

Fully furnished, newly renovated 1929 Spanish style home in a quiet residential neighborhood, walking distance from a college campus, restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, golf course, tennis courts and park.

Just minutes from the beach, Los Angeles airport (LAX), highways, and LA attractions.

Remodeled kitchen and master bedroom and bath. Working fireplace in living room. Charming backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8339-holy-cross-pl-los-angeles-ca/316681
Property Id 316681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8339 Holy Cross Pl have any available units?
8339 Holy Cross Pl has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8339 Holy Cross Pl have?
Some of 8339 Holy Cross Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8339 Holy Cross Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8339 Holy Cross Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 Holy Cross Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8339 Holy Cross Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8339 Holy Cross Pl offer parking?
No, 8339 Holy Cross Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8339 Holy Cross Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8339 Holy Cross Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 Holy Cross Pl have a pool?
No, 8339 Holy Cross Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8339 Holy Cross Pl have accessible units?
No, 8339 Holy Cross Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 Holy Cross Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8339 Holy Cross Pl has units with dishwashers.
