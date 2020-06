Amenities

Renovated 1 Bed/1 Bath in the heart of Hollywood. This spacious unit features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, shared washer/dryer and one covered parking spot. Located within minutes of some of LA's best restaurants, bars and cafes such as, Scoops, DeSano Pizza Bakery, Dave's Hot Chicken, Salt & Straw, Pine & Crane and much more! Come and see it today!