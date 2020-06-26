8327 GONZAGA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to your charming 1943 original floor plan with updated kitchen , floors and bathroom. 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom with natural light on a great residential street. A spacious living room with built in seating area at the front picture window. A large kitchen with all appliances. The 2 bedrooms both open to a spacious and covered wooden deck facing the yard and a 2 car detached garage also included. New paint and polished wood flooring throughout this sunny home. Leave the car parked and walk to Bristol Farms and Restaurants on Lincoln Blvd or walk to the Golf course and Westchester Park nearby.