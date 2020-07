Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Natural light filled 2 bedroom, 1 bath rear duplex unit, with spacious open floor plan living room to kitchen. Featuring hardwood floor in the bedrooms and living room. Freshly painted with brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer. Unit has its own enclosed private backyard with exclusive use of detached two car garage. Close to freeway access, LAX, LMU, shopping and the beach, Great neighborhood! A must see!!