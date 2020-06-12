All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

832 N Crescent Heights

832 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

832 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Mediterranean Bungalow in the best of locations! This space is its own detached Master Studio or friendlys Studio, complete with its own backyard entrance from double French Doors with a view of the property pool and hottub. It also includes its own private bathroom with claw foot tub/shower, triple door closet (complete with built-in closet organizers), skylight, continental kitchenette (microwave, freezer/refrig, nespresso coffee maker, boiling pot & hot plates) and comes move-in ready, with ultra high end furniture - a Texas king sized bed and mattress, 2 end-tables, 66 wall mounted TV, glass & mirror hutch, 2 upholstered chairs, large Venetian Mirror, custom light fixtures, luxurious draperies, bedding, linens and towels. Room opens out onto a large deck with built in benches and coffee table.

Rent is flat ( includes all utilities). I live in a separated Bed/Bath but travel and am out-of-town about half the month.

While this studio is private/detached and could be considered totally self sufficient, there are shared common area in the home such as living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, skylights & beautiful furnishings; TV (Premium Cable + Apple TV), dining room, kitchen w/ breakfast bar; gas range and granite countertops, stackable W/D, private back yard; large entertaining deck, pool and hottub. The entire property is secured with a privacy fence and features a mechanical driveway gate which leads to tandem driveway parking (street parking is also available without permits for guest visits).

Please no pets.
Asking for 1st month + last month + refundable security deposit. Background check will be required for approval.

About Myself: Im an extroverted open minded 35 yr old people involved with the entertainment industry who loves to entertain and travel.

I enjoy having roommates who are like extended family and who exude lively and positive energy. Open to all inquiries!

Studio is available for move in by March 25th. Open to month to month terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 N Crescent Heights have any available units?
832 N Crescent Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 N Crescent Heights have?
Some of 832 N Crescent Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 N Crescent Heights currently offering any rent specials?
832 N Crescent Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 N Crescent Heights pet-friendly?
No, 832 N Crescent Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 832 N Crescent Heights offer parking?
Yes, 832 N Crescent Heights offers parking.
Does 832 N Crescent Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 N Crescent Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 N Crescent Heights have a pool?
Yes, 832 N Crescent Heights has a pool.
Does 832 N Crescent Heights have accessible units?
No, 832 N Crescent Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 832 N Crescent Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 N Crescent Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
