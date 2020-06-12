832 N Crescent Heights

Amenities

Beautiful Mediterranean Bungalow in the best of locations! This space is its own detached Master Studio or friendlys Studio, complete with its own backyard entrance from double French Doors with a view of the property pool and hottub. It also includes its own private bathroom with claw foot tub/shower, triple door closet (complete with built-in closet organizers), skylight, continental kitchenette (microwave, freezer/refrig, nespresso coffee maker, boiling pot & hot plates) and comes move-in ready, with ultra high end furniture - a Texas king sized bed and mattress, 2 end-tables, 66 wall mounted TV, glass & mirror hutch, 2 upholstered chairs, large Venetian Mirror, custom light fixtures, luxurious draperies, bedding, linens and towels. Room opens out onto a large deck with built in benches and coffee table.



Rent is flat ( includes all utilities). I live in a separated Bed/Bath but travel and am out-of-town about half the month.



While this studio is private/detached and could be considered totally self sufficient, there are shared common area in the home such as living room with hardwood floors, gas fireplace, skylights & beautiful furnishings; TV (Premium Cable + Apple TV), dining room, kitchen w/ breakfast bar; gas range and granite countertops, stackable W/D, private back yard; large entertaining deck, pool and hottub. The entire property is secured with a privacy fence and features a mechanical driveway gate which leads to tandem driveway parking (street parking is also available without permits for guest visits).



Please no pets.

Asking for 1st month + last month + refundable security deposit. Background check will be required for approval.



About Myself: Im an extroverted open minded 35 yr old people involved with the entertainment industry who loves to entertain and travel.



I enjoy having roommates who are like extended family and who exude lively and positive energy. Open to all inquiries!



Studio is available for move in by March 25th. Open to month to month terms.