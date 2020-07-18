831 ALMA REAL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Fabulous location near shops, groceries, library, park, church, tennis courts and schools. This traditional home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with the master plus an office/sitting area on the second floor and 3 bedrooms on the first floor. A separate laundry/crafts room next to a 2-car enclosed garage. A gated and enclosed grassy backyard can be used for future picnics/parties. Entrance is a private patio which leads into the main entry and a chefs kitchen off this entry. This location cannot be beaten with so much available just moments away.