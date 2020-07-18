All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 831 ALMA REAL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
831 ALMA REAL Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 11:11 AM

831 ALMA REAL Drive

831 Alma Real Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

831 Alma Real Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Fabulous location near shops, groceries, library, park, church, tennis courts and schools. This traditional home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with the master plus an office/sitting area on the second floor and 3 bedrooms on the first floor. A separate laundry/crafts room next to a 2-car enclosed garage. A gated and enclosed grassy backyard can be used for future picnics/parties. Entrance is a private patio which leads into the main entry and a chefs kitchen off this entry. This location cannot be beaten with so much available just moments away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 ALMA REAL Drive have any available units?
831 ALMA REAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 ALMA REAL Drive have?
Some of 831 ALMA REAL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 ALMA REAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 ALMA REAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 ALMA REAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 831 ALMA REAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 831 ALMA REAL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 831 ALMA REAL Drive offers parking.
Does 831 ALMA REAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 ALMA REAL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 ALMA REAL Drive have a pool?
No, 831 ALMA REAL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 831 ALMA REAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 ALMA REAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 ALMA REAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 ALMA REAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College