Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8309 YUCCA Trails
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

8309 YUCCA Trails

8309 Yucca Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Yucca Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Hollywood Hillside Home with stunning canyon views has two beautiful outdoor decks. Enter into this charming abode to find a kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast bar on the right and a half bathroom on the left. Straight ahead you'll find a spacious living room with picturesque views including a cozy fireplace, wood-beamed ceilings and open glass doors leading out to the canyon deck. Descend the stairs to find two bedrooms filled with natural light. The Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a master bath with dual designer sinks. The lowest level features a huge bonus room that has been used as a recording studio for many years with its own built out sound booth! Additional bathroom with a soaking tub surrounded by travertine floors and walls. Each level contains its own private outdoor entry and its own A/C HVAC system. Close to the best shops and restaurants Sunset Strip has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 YUCCA Trails have any available units?
8309 YUCCA Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 YUCCA Trails have?
Some of 8309 YUCCA Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 YUCCA Trails currently offering any rent specials?
8309 YUCCA Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 YUCCA Trails pet-friendly?
No, 8309 YUCCA Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8309 YUCCA Trails offer parking?
No, 8309 YUCCA Trails does not offer parking.
Does 8309 YUCCA Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8309 YUCCA Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 YUCCA Trails have a pool?
No, 8309 YUCCA Trails does not have a pool.
Does 8309 YUCCA Trails have accessible units?
No, 8309 YUCCA Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 YUCCA Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 YUCCA Trails has units with dishwashers.
