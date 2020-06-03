8309 YUCCA Trails

Amenities

This Hollywood Hillside Home with stunning canyon views has two beautiful outdoor decks. Enter into this charming abode to find a kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast bar on the right and a half bathroom on the left. Straight ahead you'll find a spacious living room with picturesque views including a cozy fireplace, wood-beamed ceilings and open glass doors leading out to the canyon deck. Descend the stairs to find two bedrooms filled with natural light. The Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a master bath with dual designer sinks. The lowest level features a huge bonus room that has been used as a recording studio for many years with its own built out sound booth! Additional bathroom with a soaking tub surrounded by travertine floors and walls. Each level contains its own private outdoor entry and its own A/C HVAC system. Close to the best shops and restaurants Sunset Strip has to offer!