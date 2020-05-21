All apartments in Los Angeles
8305 KIRKWOOD Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

8305 KIRKWOOD Drive

8305 Kirkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8305 Kirkwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Originally built during the prohibition as a speakeasy, this charming two story craftsman home in the Wonderland school district has been upgraded to modern standards. Over-sized sunken great-room with massive timber ceilings has a double sided river rock fireplace and a balcony. Fully updated kitchen has heated floors and professional appliances. Upstairs main floor has two bedrooms with large windows and access to a private large rear yard with hot tub, a brand-new remodeled bathroom with high end fixtures and a den with fireplace. Lower floor has master suite with coffered ceilings, brick fireplace, walk in closet and an en suite office or studio space. Two car attached garage. Available furnished for additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive have any available units?
8305 KIRKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8305 KIRKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 KIRKWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
