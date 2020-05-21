8305 KIRKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Originally built during the prohibition as a speakeasy, this charming two story craftsman home in the Wonderland school district has been upgraded to modern standards. Over-sized sunken great-room with massive timber ceilings has a double sided river rock fireplace and a balcony. Fully updated kitchen has heated floors and professional appliances. Upstairs main floor has two bedrooms with large windows and access to a private large rear yard with hot tub, a brand-new remodeled bathroom with high end fixtures and a den with fireplace. Lower floor has master suite with coffered ceilings, brick fireplace, walk in closet and an en suite office or studio space. Two car attached garage. Available furnished for additional cost.