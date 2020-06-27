829 Nowita Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 02/07/20 Mega Prime Venice Location + Massive Abbott Kinney 2 Story 4BR/3.5BA House with yard, 2 fireplaces, original hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances Chef Kitchen, and many gorgeous windows letting in tons of natural light. Features large bonus room/office/bedroom with separate Kitchenette and full bathroom on top level. Featuring an iconic natural stone fountain with Koi Pond just outside the formal dining room. Living room is sun soaked and complete with large custom built bookcases. Washer Dryer in unit and A/C. Gorgeous and large outdoor terrace by master bedroom with tree and neighborhood views. Must see in person to believe. One of the best neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Abbott Kinney is just a few blocks away. Tree lined street. Upgraded with RING security system and private 2 car garage. Can park up to 3 cars on-site. Pet friendly. All Dogs Welcome. Parking for 3 vehicles.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please on initial response for efficiency purposes)



Local Employers:



WeWork, Sony, SnapChat, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, Walton Isaacson, Helms Design and many more.



12 month Lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/829-nowita-pl-venice-ca-90291-usa/808e4b71-2d13-4e89-a2b7-d34ae33d4156



