Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

829 Nowita Place

829 Nowita Place · No Longer Available
Location

829 Nowita Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 02/07/20 Mega Prime Venice Location + Massive Abbott Kinney 2 Story 4BR/3.5BA House with yard, 2 fireplaces, original hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances Chef Kitchen, and many gorgeous windows letting in tons of natural light. Features large bonus room/office/bedroom with separate Kitchenette and full bathroom on top level. Featuring an iconic natural stone fountain with Koi Pond just outside the formal dining room. Living room is sun soaked and complete with large custom built bookcases. Washer Dryer in unit and A/C. Gorgeous and large outdoor terrace by master bedroom with tree and neighborhood views. Must see in person to believe. One of the best neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Abbott Kinney is just a few blocks away. Tree lined street. Upgraded with RING security system and private 2 car garage. Can park up to 3 cars on-site. Pet friendly. All Dogs Welcome. Parking for 3 vehicles.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please on initial response for efficiency purposes)

Local Employers:

WeWork, Sony, SnapChat, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, Walton Isaacson, Helms Design and many more.

12 month Lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/829-nowita-pl-venice-ca-90291-usa/808e4b71-2d13-4e89-a2b7-d34ae33d4156

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Nowita Place have any available units?
829 Nowita Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Nowita Place have?
Some of 829 Nowita Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Nowita Place currently offering any rent specials?
829 Nowita Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Nowita Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Nowita Place is pet friendly.
Does 829 Nowita Place offer parking?
Yes, 829 Nowita Place offers parking.
Does 829 Nowita Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Nowita Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Nowita Place have a pool?
No, 829 Nowita Place does not have a pool.
Does 829 Nowita Place have accessible units?
No, 829 Nowita Place does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Nowita Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Nowita Place has units with dishwashers.

