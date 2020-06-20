8284 HOLLYWOOD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Stunning jewel box situated in prime West Hollywood location! This furnished home sits in the Hollywood Hills just behind the famed Chteau Marmont. Enter into the main house, which offers two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, unbeatable city views and chic living space. The private detached guest house which features one bedroom with a full bathroom has its own private entrance. Enjoy breathtaking views from the spa, deck, living room, and bedrooms. Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!!