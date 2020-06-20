All apartments in Los Angeles
8284 HOLLYWOOD
8284 HOLLYWOOD

8284 Hollywood Boulevard · (310) 623-8703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8284 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning jewel box situated in prime West Hollywood location! This furnished home sits in the Hollywood Hills just behind the famed Chteau Marmont. Enter into the main house, which offers two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, unbeatable city views and chic living space. The private detached guest house which features one bedroom with a full bathroom has its own private entrance. Enjoy breathtaking views from the spa, deck, living room, and bedrooms. Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8284 HOLLYWOOD have any available units?
8284 HOLLYWOOD has a unit available for $9,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8284 HOLLYWOOD have?
Some of 8284 HOLLYWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8284 HOLLYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
8284 HOLLYWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8284 HOLLYWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 8284 HOLLYWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8284 HOLLYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 8284 HOLLYWOOD does offer parking.
Does 8284 HOLLYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8284 HOLLYWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8284 HOLLYWOOD have a pool?
No, 8284 HOLLYWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 8284 HOLLYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 8284 HOLLYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 8284 HOLLYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8284 HOLLYWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
