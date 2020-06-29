All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

828 North STANLEY Avenue

828 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

828 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fully furnished Gorgeous Spanish Town home in the heart of Melrose Village and Weho. Master Bedroom and bath upstairs - Master Bedroom and bath downstairs with french doors to back yard. Chill in front of the Fireplace in living room. Separate dining room Beautiful updated fully equipped open kitchen with Nespresso, washer/dryer, Bosch oven, and everything you need, including a barbeque outside the door. Built in Tv's in bedrooms and living room. Private back yard with table, chairs and sofa. Park your car inside the gate and enter your new home. Central air/heat Convenient, walkable location close to restaurants, shops AVAILABLE MONTHLY OR YEAR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 North STANLEY Avenue have any available units?
828 North STANLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 North STANLEY Avenue have?
Some of 828 North STANLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 North STANLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 North STANLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 North STANLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 828 North STANLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 828 North STANLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 828 North STANLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 828 North STANLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 North STANLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 North STANLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 North STANLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 North STANLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 North STANLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 North STANLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 North STANLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

