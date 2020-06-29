828 North STANLEY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fully furnished Gorgeous Spanish Town home in the heart of Melrose Village and Weho. Master Bedroom and bath upstairs - Master Bedroom and bath downstairs with french doors to back yard. Chill in front of the Fireplace in living room. Separate dining room Beautiful updated fully equipped open kitchen with Nespresso, washer/dryer, Bosch oven, and everything you need, including a barbeque outside the door. Built in Tv's in bedrooms and living room. Private back yard with table, chairs and sofa. Park your car inside the gate and enter your new home. Central air/heat Convenient, walkable location close to restaurants, shops AVAILABLE MONTHLY OR YEAR