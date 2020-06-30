All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
828 DICKSON Street
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:58 AM

828 DICKSON Street

828 Dickson Street · No Longer Available
Location

828 Dickson Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
This Venice Beach Modern has had an extensive renovation to restore its chic style. The living room has two-story vaulted ceilings w/exposed beams & fireplace. The dining area is open to the living space, which leads to the kitchen. The large cook's kitchen has new cabinetry, LED lights below the upper cabinets, gas stove, custom panel refrigerator, lots of cabinet storage & kitchen opens to a large family room & side deck. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, patio, large area behind the bed wall for an oversized walk-in closet or office; large walk-through closets lead into the master bath complete with extra-large soaking tub, large shower, dual sinks, & sauna. Two other large bedrooms are on the same level with a full laundry room, large bathroom. The upper level leads out to a large roof deck perfect for entertaining or adding your outdoor BBQ area. Features include gated grassy yard, 2-car oversized garage w/storage, video security system, close to restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 DICKSON Street have any available units?
828 DICKSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 DICKSON Street have?
Some of 828 DICKSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 DICKSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
828 DICKSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 DICKSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 828 DICKSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 828 DICKSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 828 DICKSON Street offers parking.
Does 828 DICKSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 DICKSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 DICKSON Street have a pool?
No, 828 DICKSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 828 DICKSON Street have accessible units?
No, 828 DICKSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 828 DICKSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 DICKSON Street has units with dishwashers.

