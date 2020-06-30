828 DICKSON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage sauna

This Venice Beach Modern has had an extensive renovation to restore its chic style. The living room has two-story vaulted ceilings w/exposed beams & fireplace. The dining area is open to the living space, which leads to the kitchen. The large cook's kitchen has new cabinetry, LED lights below the upper cabinets, gas stove, custom panel refrigerator, lots of cabinet storage & kitchen opens to a large family room & side deck. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, patio, large area behind the bed wall for an oversized walk-in closet or office; large walk-through closets lead into the master bath complete with extra-large soaking tub, large shower, dual sinks, & sauna. Two other large bedrooms are on the same level with a full laundry room, large bathroom. The upper level leads out to a large roof deck perfect for entertaining or adding your outdoor BBQ area. Features include gated grassy yard, 2-car oversized garage w/storage, video security system, close to restaurants.