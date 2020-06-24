All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

8259 MANNIX Drive

8259 Mannix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8259 Mannix Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter this sleek 3 bed/3 bath completely remodeled Mid-Century Modern designed with high end finishes and an Architect's attention to detail. This well-appointed 2 story home with soaring 10 ft ceilings and a welcoming open floor plan, is well situated in the canyon with large windows and expansive views from all rooms. Features include a sleek European kitchen, generous living room with fireplace, a separate den with wet bar, and a large covered deck overlooking the canyon. All bedrooms have a bathroom ensuite. Quiet, peaceful, very private. Oversized 2 car garage and 2 spaces offstreet parking. Wonderland school district. Available immediately unfurnished or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8259 MANNIX Drive have any available units?
8259 MANNIX Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8259 MANNIX Drive have?
Some of 8259 MANNIX Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8259 MANNIX Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8259 MANNIX Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8259 MANNIX Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8259 MANNIX Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8259 MANNIX Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8259 MANNIX Drive offers parking.
Does 8259 MANNIX Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8259 MANNIX Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8259 MANNIX Drive have a pool?
No, 8259 MANNIX Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8259 MANNIX Drive have accessible units?
No, 8259 MANNIX Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8259 MANNIX Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8259 MANNIX Drive has units with dishwashers.
