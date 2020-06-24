8259 MANNIX Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enter this sleek 3 bed/3 bath completely remodeled Mid-Century Modern designed with high end finishes and an Architect's attention to detail. This well-appointed 2 story home with soaring 10 ft ceilings and a welcoming open floor plan, is well situated in the canyon with large windows and expansive views from all rooms. Features include a sleek European kitchen, generous living room with fireplace, a separate den with wet bar, and a large covered deck overlooking the canyon. All bedrooms have a bathroom ensuite. Quiet, peaceful, very private. Oversized 2 car garage and 2 spaces offstreet parking. Wonderland school district. Available immediately unfurnished or partially furnished.