8254 HOLLYWOOD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FABULOUS MID-CENTURY WITH GORGEOUS CITY VIEWS! Built by architect Robert Byrd and located conveniently just above the iconic Sunset Strip and the famed Chateau Marmont this Hollywood Hills with an open floor plan has been beautifully updated. Living and dinning room entertaining boasts modernist lines, high beamed ceilings and and gas burning fireplace, wood flooring throughout and huge sliding glass doors that open to a large patio for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Enjoy cooking with a city view in the newly remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bds with a 4th room that could be used as an office/den. This unique property also offers a large garage and separate laundry room. Close to all the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment!