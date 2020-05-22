All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM

8254 HOLLYWOOD

8254 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8254 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FABULOUS MID-CENTURY WITH GORGEOUS CITY VIEWS! Built by architect Robert Byrd and located conveniently just above the iconic Sunset Strip and the famed Chateau Marmont this Hollywood Hills with an open floor plan has been beautifully updated. Living and dinning room entertaining boasts modernist lines, high beamed ceilings and and gas burning fireplace, wood flooring throughout and huge sliding glass doors that open to a large patio for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Enjoy cooking with a city view in the newly remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bds with a 4th room that could be used as an office/den. This unique property also offers a large garage and separate laundry room. Close to all the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8254 HOLLYWOOD have any available units?
8254 HOLLYWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8254 HOLLYWOOD have?
Some of 8254 HOLLYWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8254 HOLLYWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
8254 HOLLYWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8254 HOLLYWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 8254 HOLLYWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8254 HOLLYWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 8254 HOLLYWOOD offers parking.
Does 8254 HOLLYWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8254 HOLLYWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8254 HOLLYWOOD have a pool?
No, 8254 HOLLYWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 8254 HOLLYWOOD have accessible units?
No, 8254 HOLLYWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 8254 HOLLYWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8254 HOLLYWOOD has units with dishwashers.
